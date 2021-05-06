Our weather's going to have a hard time picking a lane over the next 24 hours as we switch from rain, to frost, and then back to more rain.
FREEZE WARNING in effect until 8:00 AM for the following counties: ALCONA, CLARE, ISOCO, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
FROST ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM for the following counties: ARENAC, BAY, GLADWIN, GRATIOT, MIDLAND, SAGINAW.
Tonight
Nuisance light rain this evening will come to an end around midnight as an area of low pressure tracks into Ohio. From there, skies will clear a bit, and our temperatures will take a steep dip as a result. Lows in most locations will fall into the low and middle 30s, with some interior locations around Houghton Lake and along US-127 possibly falling into the upper 20s. Patchy fog will also be possible as we head into the Friday morning commute.
The cold temperatures will lead to a widespread frost, and possibly a freeze where temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Make sure to cover up any sensitive plants you have outdoors, and don't forget to round up your furry friends!
Friday
Frosty, possibly fog, but dry to start on Friday. We may even see a few breaks of sun early, but mostly cloudy skies will win out. An approaching cold front will set off a new round of showers north and west of the Tri-Cities by lunchtime, and that activity will gradually build south and east over the course of the afternoon. Friday's showers are likely to be heavier than the rain we saw on Thursday, and it could be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. Highs Friday will remain cool, reaching the low 50s.
Showers will come to a gradual end on Friday evening, wrapping up by midnight. Skies will clear again as we move into the overnight period, and we'll likely see another round of widespread frost as temperatures head for the low 30s.
