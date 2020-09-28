Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
We may have squeezed the last of summer 2020 out over the weekend with cooler air set to filter in this week, along with a very fall-like shower pattern through this week. It won't be raining every second, but plenty of chances exist moving forward through the end of the week.
It all starts today with one of our better chances of the week already moving in for Monday.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, there are already areas seeing rain moving in from the west. While no severe weather is expected, there could be some heavier pockets of rain, so a few extra minutes out the door won't be a bad idea.
Track the rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar!
Temperatures are in the middle 50s to middle 60s this morning and with our extensive cloud cover and showers, don't expect much movement in our temperatures today with only few degrees of difference between morning and afternoon. Expect a mix of 50s and 60s.
Rain will continue much of the day, before eventually tapering off late this evening into the overnight. Outdoor projects won't have much luck today with a very slow moving system. By tomorrow morning, rainfall amounts will vary from 0.30" to over 1" in places.
Evening temperatures should be fairly steady before falling off a bit more late tonight. Overnight lows should settle into the middle 40s to low 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The Week Ahead
Cooler temperatures and rain chances will steal the headlines in your extended forecast this week. Average highs are around the middle to upper 60s this time of year and we'll be well below that mark by the end of this week. Highs may even struggle to break 50 by the time Friday and Saturday roll around.
Rain chances will exist much of this week and some areas will pick up more than 1" of rain when all is said and done. Thankfully it will be spread out over the course of the week, so we won't see it all at once.
There will also be a few days where the showers will let up a bit, giving you a chance to sneak in outdoor chores, such as a lawn cut. The days that look a bit more "dry" are Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Of course, we'll be able to assess timing a bit more specifically as we get closer to each day, so be sure to stay tuned to the forecast.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
