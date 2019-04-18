LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 5:00 PM Saturday for BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA Counties.
FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Rifle River in ARENAC County until 8:00 PM Friday.
Overnight
Shower activity will become more intermittent overnight behind the cold front that passed through the region on Thursday. However, it will stall over Lake Erie and provide a pipeline for more moisture lifting northward across the Ohio Valley. Closer to daybreak, more rain will back into the region from the southeast, primarily impacting locations south and east of the Tri-Cities. Still, the chance for isolated showers will exist regionwide.
Temperatures will take a notably chillier turn from the middle and upper 60s we enjoyed on Thursday. Lows will duck into the upper 30s and low 40s by morning, as winds begin to shift into the northeast.
Friday
More clouds and more rain at times on Friday. The main focus will remain on locations from the Tri-Cities south and east, but stray showers cannot be completely ruled out anywhere. The rain will be most prevalent and heaviest from mid-morning into early afternoon, and will then taper off into the evening.
Coming along with that rain will be a decidedly raw feeling in the air. Highs will only manage to fight their way back into the middle and upper 40s, made chillier by strengthening northeasterly winds at 15-25 mph. Gusts may top 30 mph at times.
The chill won't be the only issue we face from the winds. The strong northeasterly flow will increase the risk of flooding along the Lake Huron shoreline, as water is pushed inland. If you live in low-lying areas near Lake Huron, keep a close eye on water levels through Saturday afternoon.
