A quiet and cold start to the weekend tonight will take a milder and wetter turn in the middle.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will take over tonight as an area of high pressure presses in from the west. The tranquil conditions will continue to be a welcome reprieve from the blustery conditions that began the week, but it will make for a cold night.
With no natural insulation from cloud cover, temperatures will tumble into the middle and upper 20s in most locations. That cooling combined with no wind will also leave us open for some patchy fog to develop after midnight.
Saturday
While cold, Saturday will get out to a decent enough start. Mostly sunny skies will greet most of us as we get out of bed, and we'll see them hang on until about lunchtime. If you have any plans or chores you need to get done outside, best to get them done early because it's all downhill from there.
A strengthening storm system lifting north from the Gulf Coast will begin to spread clouds northward across the state during the afternoon, with skies quickly becoming overcast after 3:00 PM. From there a large swath of rain will follow suit, and spread into the region from the south early in the evening. Rain will likely make its arrival along I-69 between 4:00 and 6:00 PM, overtaking the entire region by 9:00 PM. Highs will top off in the low 50s.
Periods of rain will continue throughout Saturday night, coming down quite heavily at times. While widespread flooding is not expected to be an issue, with many trees beginning to shed their leaves, we could see some localized backups near clogged storm drains. Drivers should also use extra caution as not only will the roads be slick from the rain, but the fallen leaves will make conditions much more slippery. Lows only fall to the upper 40s on Saturday night, with easterly winds increasing to 10-20 mph.
Sunday
Scattered showers will linger on Sunday morning as the storm system begins to lift north of the region, coming to a gradual end by midday. Rainfall amounts will range from 1"-2" by the time things are all said and done, and could inch slightly higher than that in heavier pockets.
Clouds will prove a bit stubborn into Sunday afternoon, but should allow for some sun to return late in the day. Although we'll be left with soggy conditions, temperatures will at least run milder, climbing into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
