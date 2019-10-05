After a largely pleasant Saturday, we've got some wet weather returning tonight. Will it be a problem for the second half of the weekend, though?
Tonight
Not something we want or need, but something we're going to have to deal with nonetheless. A new round of occasional showers will spread in across the state tonight, as a new storms system tracks in from the Plains. Fortunately, tonight's rains will not be nearly as significant as what we picked up on Tuesday. Regardless, expect a damp night that will leave behind a soggy start in the morning.
Temps will not be nearly as chilly as they were on Friday night, only falling into the low and mid 50s as winds take a turn to the south as 5-15 mph.
Sunday
Showers will be over and done with for the vast majority of us by sunrise, but folks in the eastern Thumb could wake up to a little leftover rain. Either way, things will improve quickly on Sunday morning. Clouds will decrease, giving way to plentiful sunshine for the afternoon.
Winds will kick up a bit out of the WSW at 10-20 mph, helping a milder air mass to spill in over the Great Lakes. Highs will return to average levels for early October, in the mid 60s.
