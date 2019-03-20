Spring is here, but we can probably agree that it could have gotten off to a better start. Are tonight's soggy, raw conditions a sign of things to come?
Tonight
Periods of rain with some mixed-in snow will continue this evening, before tapering off after midnight. Roads will be wet, with possible ponding in some areas, but snow accumulation is not expected.
Rainfall amounts between 0.10" and 0.50" are expected.
Once the rain ends, expect skies to remain mostly cloudy through the overnight period with low temperatures falling into the lower 30s.
