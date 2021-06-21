Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
While it won't be enough to completely relieve our drought situation, some much needed rainfall is passing through the region this morning. Although it's a soggy start, it won't be like this the entire day if you need to get things done or have plans outdoors, as the second half of the day will dry out quite a bit.
Today & Tonight
As of 5 AM, the worst of the rain is moving east of I-75 and making its final push through the area in the Thumb. Severe weather has largely stayed to our south during the night and should continue to do so this morning, but some locally heavy rain will be possible.
Track rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
Once the widespread rain moves out, we'll be left with just scattered showers until lunchtime before things dry out completely this afternoon. Although some sunshine will be possible, mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger much of the afternoon before better clearing moves in this evening.
Highs today will likely be reached this morning in the upper 60s to low 70s, with a passing cold front dropping our temperatures gradually through the 60s this afternoon and 50s by late evening.
Winds will gradually pick up out of the west northwest to around 10-20 miles per hour late this morning and afternoon, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour today.
Clearing continues overnight and with temperatures already cool before sunset (9:20 PM), we expect an unseasonably chilly night ahead. Overnight lows will likely cool into at least the 40s, with some 30s possible in our northern areas. If the wind dies down enough, we may see some patchy frost develop.
If you have sensitive vegetation and live north of the Tri-Cities, you may want to protect your plants tonight to be safe.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
