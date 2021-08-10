Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Occasional showers and storms passed through much of Mid-Michigan on Monday, taking advantage of the heat and humidity that moved in over the weekend. Some of that lingers this morning, but overall, your Tuesday should be fairly quiet.
That break in our weather will be short lived however, as another chance for storms returns late tonight, possibly on the strong side.
Today & Tonight
Showers and storms from last night are quickly moving out, and once they come to an end, we should see only a minor chance for any showers the rest of the day. Beyond some wet roads, things should be in good shape for the morning commute. Temperatures remain quite muggy in the lower to middle 70s.
While our temperatures may be slow to move at first, with plenty of sun expected during the second half of the day, along with a continued southwesterly wind flow, we should see highs well into the 80s once again. Factoring in the humidity, heat index values will feel more like the low to middle 90s.
As mentioned before, only a slight chance of showers exists this afternoon and early evening, with the best chance for anything isolated in northeast lower Michigan. Skies should feature plenty of sunshine during the evening.
Late this evening and overnight, we'll monitor the progression of showers and storms that develop to our west in Wisconsin. The actual track of these storms remains a bit uncertain and may not become clear until later today.
That being said, if these showers and storms do manage to move into Mid-Michigan, we'll have a risk for some strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and hail would be the primary hazard, along with the possibility of heavy rainfall.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan in a Slight Risk (scattered severe storms) tonight, with a Marginal (isolated severe risk) farther to the east. The time frame we'll be watching is 10 PM to 4 AM. It is worth noting that the higher severe risk is to our west.
Overnight lows will remain mild and muggy with the clouds and rain possible in the 60s and 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
