Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We have an action-packed forecast as we head into today, tonight, and Monday. A low pressure system is approaching which will bring widespread rain to many.
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect for BAY, HURON, SANILAC, and TUSCOLA Counties from 4:00 AM Monday until 8:00 AM Tuesday.
Get the latest information on your area right here!
Afternoon
Despite the sunny start we had this morning, clouds will be on the increase through the remainder of the day. This is ahead of an approaching low pressure system which will bring widespread rain to the area. That rain will begin to arrive along the I-69 corridor near the 8:00 to 9:00 PM hour tonight. Past that, the afternoon hours will stay dry. Newer data coming in along with visual inspection of radar through midday concurs with the aforementioned timing.
Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 50s, a touch warmer than Saturday and only a handful of degrees below normal for this time of year. Today's wind will also start off light, then pick up to 5 to 10 mph and shift from the south to the east northeast.
Tonight
The rain will gradually build north through the overnight hours, reaching the Tri-Cities and the US-10 corridor around 2:00 AM. More northerly building of the rain is possible, but it will have to fight against a bit of dry air. Despite that, rain is still expected in our northern counties near the 6:00 AM hour, but the rain should be lighter there.
Lows tonight will drop to the middle 40s, but will stay steady through the night because of the rain and clouds. The wind will also increase through the overnight, sustained between 15 to 20 mph with 25 mph gusts by sunrise Monday.
Monday
The rain continues Monday is widespread fashion, but still light up north. Through midday conditions will be wet, but dry air wrapping around the backside of the low pressure will start to dry the area out closer to 6:00 PM, starting from the southwest.
The wind will also be strong on Monday with a northeast wind from 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30. This is where the Lakeshore Flood Advisory comes into play. Information on that can be found by following the link at the top of this article.
Rain totals when the rain fully departs will be higher along the I-69 corridor. Up to 0.50" is possible north, with between 0.50" to 1" across the center of the viewing area, then 1" but locally higher possible in our southern counties.
Headed into Monday night the rain will continue to subside, setting us up for variably cloudy skies on Tuesday!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.