Tuesday's weather was a repeat of Monday. Mainly cloudy skies, a few peeks of sun, and unseasonably cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s. While the repetitive cycle of dry days and soggy nights will continue a bit longer, we're going to do something about these chilly temperatures during the second half of the work week.
Tonight
Stuck in a rut again tonight as yet another storm system tracks out of the central United States and into the Great Lakes. After a dry but cloudy daytime period, isolated showers will develop this evening and become a steadier light to moderate rain after 11:00 PM. Rain will continue until about 5:00 AM, tapering off to a few leftover showers during the morning commute.
We'll reach our low temperatures in the mid 40s before midnight, then see readings climb back into the low 50s by daybreak. This will be the result of winds starting the night out of the east at 5-10 mph, and shifting into the WSW by morning.
Wednesday
Leftover showers will clear out by mid-morning on Wednesday. If you don't encounter any lingering rain, you may run into some lingering wet patches on the morning commute, so be ready to take it a bit slower on the way to work. The rest of the day will see variably cloudy skies, likely with a window of mostly sunny skies for a few hours during the afternoon.
More notable on Wednesday will be the start of a warming trend. Highs will climb to average for the first time in nearly a week, topping out in the upper 50s. A major contributor to the milder readings will be a blustery WSW wind at 15-25 mph.
Clouds will gather again in our skies on Wednesday evening, paving the way for another round of rain to roll in late in the overnight period. This time around, the rain won't begin until after 3:00 AM and will last into the first half of Thursday. Slightly different timing, but much of the playout we've been seeing since the beginning of last week. Lows will drop to the low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
