Despite gray skies and occasional showers on Monday, most temperatures remained warm in the 60s. Now, we're on the lookout for some heavier rain overnight.
Tonight
Isolated nuisance showers will maintain a small presence around the area this evening, leading to some slick spots here and there on the roads. Rain will become heavier and steadier after midnight, as a cold front and area of low pressure track northeast across the state. Along with the potential for a few thunderstorms, the rain will continue to gradually build east into the morning commute on Tuesday.
Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with most of us winding up in the low to mid 50s. Light southerly winds at 5-10 mph are expected.
Tuesday
The overnight steady rain will taper to showers on Tuesday morning, with much of the focus on the I-75 corridor for the start of the morning commute. Showers will track east into the Thumb by mid-morning, and depart the region shortly after lunchtime. That will leave us with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures hold around average in the low to mid 60s. This will set us up nicely for the return of baseball here in Mid-Michigan, as the Great Lakes Loons take the field at Dow Diamond at 6:05 PM!
A few showers will return late Tuesday evening, but are not expected to be particularly impactful. Lows on Tuesday night will take a dip toward the low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies continuing outside of any showers.
Stay warm, everyone!
