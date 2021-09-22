Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've been managing to stay dry ever since all of this rain started yesterday. The weather story is essentially the same with more rain through tomorrow, with a strong wind also still around the area.
Track the rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar!
FLOOD WATCH in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: GENESEE, GRATIOT, HURON, LAPEER, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA.
WIND ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA.
Afternoon
We've had a little bit of a lull around this early afternoon, but more rain that's been brewing to our south is already beginning to fill back into the area. This is how the story goes for the rest of the daylight hours today, we'll just continue to see more widespread showers around the area. Rain will be most consistent around I-75 and to the east this afternoon, with chances getting lower near US-127. Those areas will still have a chance for showers today, but rain isn't expected to be quite as consistent.
While we should avoid traditional severe weather (wind, hail, etc.), flooding will remain a concern in localized areas, especially those from Saginaw into the Thumb and southward toward I-69.
The Weather Prediction Center has also placed southeastern Sanilac and Lapeer counties in a Moderate Risk for flash flooding, meaning numerous cases of flash flooding are possible. Even though these areas stand the highest risk, any area that experiences heavy rain today has this risk.
For this first day of fall, temperatures are certainly playing the right part for the fall-feel. Highs today will only manage the middle and upper 50s at best. A north northeast wind from 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30+ mph will make it feel chilly out there, along with the rain-cooled air. That strong wind is also what's posing the Lakeshore Flood Advisory and the Wind Advisory for the Thumb and for Bay County. More information on that is in the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Tonight
With no surprise, the rain will be continuing through the overnight tonight. The low pressure system developing just north of the Ohio River will be retrograding, then parking, over Mid-Michigan. This is why we'll have these prolonged showers. This low-pressure system is essentially getting cut-off from our jet-level flow, which is why it's movement will temporarily be coming to a snail's pace.
Lows tonight will be cool in the upper 40s. The strong north northeast wind from the daytime also will not die down, still sustained between 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30+.
Thursday
Our stubborn area of low pressure is actually backing up to the west a bit on Thursday, which will bring a higher chance of showers back to the west in areas that may get a bit of a break today.
While showers will be around all day long again on Thursday, the coverage may be a bit more broken than what we expect on Wednesday, so there could be more breaks in the action.
Highs will remain chilly in the 50s on Thursday, with continued gusty conditions expected to last through the day.
Another 1-2" of rain will be possible in many areas between today and Thursday, with rainfall totals by the end of this event are still expected to fall between 2-4" in many spots in the Flood Watch. Any areas that see repeated heavy rain could see locally higher amounts.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.