Our first soaking rain of Spring is underway, and it's going to make for a soggy middle of the week.
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 4:00 PM Wednesday or the following counties: HURON, SANILAC
Overnight
A brief lull in the rain is the best we'll get overnight, and that will carry us just past the 1:00 AM hour. Periods of occasionally heavy rain will resume and carry us into the Wednesday morning commute, possibly accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder.
We'll remain stuck with these chilly and raw conditions as well, with temps spending most of the night in the low to mid 40s. Easterly winds off of Lake Huron at 10-15 mph will sharpen the chill a bit, and will also lead to the potential of shoreline flooding in parts of the Thumb.
Wednesday
Periods of rain will continue throughout Wednesday morning, making for a soggy ride to work. Give yourself some extra travel time, and stay alert for areas of localized flooding.
Steady rains will depart around midday, leaving behind scattered showers and the possibility of more thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. These showers and storms may also pack some heavy downpours, so remain alert even after the initial wave of rain in the morning.
A warm front lifting northward across Michigan on Wednesday will lead to a wide range of temperatures. The front is expected to make it as far north as the Tri-Cities and the south shore of Saginaw Bay, bringing highs in those areas up to the middle and upper 50s. Locations to the north will remain chillier in the middle and upper 40s, while areas along I-69 could easily the mercury tilt into the middle 60s!
Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by midnight Wednesday, with rainfall totals of 1"-1.50" expected when all is said and done.
