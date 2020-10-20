After some well-earned sun on Wednesday, we are again bracing for a round of rain overnight. This time around though, it looks like it will stick around into Thursday as we continue to see an upward trend in our temperatures.
Overnight
With clouds returning overnight, rain will not be far behind. Rain will arrive a little ahead of schedule, tracking in over areas south of Saginaw Bay before midnight, and become heavier and more widespread overnight. The returning rain will be the result of a potent warm front spread out from Colorado to Ohio, which will begin to track northward toward the Great Lakes. Rain may be heavy at times overnight, and will persist through the morning commute and into Thursday.
Keep track of the rain with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 40s, with winds briefly turning calm for the overnight period.
Thursday
Periods of steady, and at times heavy rain will continue for the morning drive. Make sure to grab an umbrella before heading out in the morning, and be prepared to take it slow. The rain will gradually track northward over the course of the day, shifting focus more and more toward M-55 after midday. The rain will eventually taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening, and shift north out of the area into Thursday night.
With the warm front inching northward, temperatures will continue their upward trend on Thursday. Highs will climb a handful of degrees above average in the low 60s, with that likely not occurring until very late in the evening. In fact, our high temperature for the day will probably not be logged until 11:59 PM. That warming will continue into Thursday night under mostly cloudy skies and a brief respite from the wet weather.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
