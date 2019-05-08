Soggy weather is set to return for Thursday, but it won't be all bad!
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Huron, and Sanilac until 2 PM Thursday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Showers will begin to pop back up across Mid-Michigan during the first half of the overnight period, giving way to steady and heavier rain after 3:00 AM. The rain will likely be accompanied by a few thunderstorms, so don't be surprised if you're woken up by a few rumbles.
Temperatures will level off in the upper 40s to low 50s, then begin to rise into the mid 50s by sunrise as a warm front sweeps northward across the region. Winds will remain gusty out of the east at 15-20 mph.
Thursday
A soaker to kick off the second half of the work week. Break out the umbrella and be ready for slick travel conditions. Rain will develop regionwide during the morning commute, continuing in earnest through lunchtime. Stay alert for ponding on the roads as you make your way around, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.
Rain will give way to scattered showers and more thunderstorms during the afternoon, before coming to an end late in the evening. Thanks to the passing warm front though, it will at least be a warm rain for us. Highs will charge into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us during the afternoon, with SSE winds staying strong at 10-20 mph.
