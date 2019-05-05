Good Sunday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and we wish you a great start to the week ahead.
Sunshine has returned to our skies over the weekend as an area of High Pressure dominated the Great Lakes for a chance.
Do enjoy because more wet weather looks to return to the extended forecast.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Despite clouds starting to move in later this evening and into the overnight hours, we should stay dry Sunday evening. Any outdoor evening plans have the green light from the weather dept.
Our next system will be approaching from the northwest out along a cold front. A few showers will be possible late overnight into Monday morning's commute.
Lows will stay in the upper 40s near 50 Sunday night.
Monday
An unsettled pattern returned to start off the new week. The passage of a cold front will bring temperatures a few notches down. Highs for most look to only reach into the upper 50s especially from the Tri-Cities and farther north. Some areas farther south near I-69 could poke into the 60s.
While this doesn't look to be an all day soaker, chances for showers will be possible throughout the entire day. Those chances look to carry into the evening and overnight early Tuesday.
Lows will down into the low 40, close to 40.
An area of High Pressure will begin to move in from the north into Tuesday promoting some drier weather and decreasing clouds from north to south.
