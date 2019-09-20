Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we hope you have a wonderful weekend!
This week has been beautiful with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
We have another warm day in store for the start of the weekend, but both days will feature rain with a few rumbles of thunder returning.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
We will start the day with some sunshine mixing in with some higher clouds.
By the afternoon, clouds will increase. We have a chance for rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder. It's not going to be an all-day rain, but keep the rain-gear nearby.
Highs back into the 80s today with high humidity levels.
Periods of rain will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Some rain will look to fall moderate to heavy at times.
Some minor flooding will be possible into Sunday.
Lows will be down into the upper 60s.
Sunday
We continue to carry the chances for rain and a few t-storms throughout the entire day.
Moderate to heavy pockets of rain will continue to cause some flooding concerns throughout the day. We will keep you posted on any flooding alerts as they come into the weather center.
Highs will be downgraded down to mid 70s.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.