Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a wonderful week ahead.
It was a beautiful weekend around Mid-Michigan, with really the only hang up being a chilly wind at times. Otherwise, it was mostly dry with just a few showers and temperatures in the 50s.
Now we are tracking our next disturbance, which will bring us rain and cooler temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Sunshine is expected to continue this afternoon, with temperatures climbing for most well into the 50s.
Those southwesterly winds will be enthusiastic again today, remaining sustained around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts approaching 30-35 miles per hour at times.
We expect a dry start to the evening, but a cold front dropping in from the north will bring an increasing chance for showers from northwest to southeast late this evening and overnight. A few thunderstorms aren't out of the question as this line gets set to move through as well.
As far as timing goes, start watching for showers on the radar around 7-8 PM in areas to the west and northwest toward US-127 and Houghton Lake.
Expect overnight lows to fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight, with winds staying breezy overnight around 10 to 20 miles per hour and gradually turning to the northwest.
Tuesday
Temperatures start chilly on Tuesday and won't be moving much through the course of the day. With values in the 20s and 30s to start the morning tomorrow, any showers that linger through tomorrow morning will have the potential to mix with or changeover to snow.
Even after the showers have departed, expect a chilly day with high temperatures in the 40s tomorrow. The wind chills will be of course much cooler with the blustery northwesterly flow.
Stay warm, everyone!
