Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful day ahead. You're almost to the weekend!
It was nice to see the sun to close out the day yesterday, but as soon as it arrived, the rain has already returned to Mid-Michigan this morning. The next 48 hours will come with plenty of rain chances, but it's all worth it as we dry out to kick off the weekend Saturday.
Today & Tonight
Rain has already returned to Mid-Michigan this morning, some of it coming down heavy at times. A few extra minutes wouldn't be a bad idea on the morning commute today, especially this time of year when leaves may cause flooding in certain areas due to clogged storm drains.
Even if it's not raining at your house before you leave, showers will only increase in coverage as the morning goes on, so better safe than sorry. Track the rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
Rain will gradually lift northward into the afternoon, allowing areas around the Tri-Cities and south to dry out a bit into the evening. The northern counties will eventually follow into the evening hours as rain shifts to northern Michigan.
Temperatures won't follow the typical daily swing today, with the warmest temperatures coming late this evening as the warm front passes us by tonight. Plan for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s this afternoon, with middle 50s to middle 60s around midnight.
Temperatures will stay steady, or keep rising into Friday morning's commute so plan for 60s much of the night.
Rain should mostly come to an end until Friday morning's commute, with the exception of some of our northwestern zones, who may see some showers move back in toward the morning commute tomorrow ahead of the cold front.
Friday
Rain chances on Friday remain reasonably high, but it won't be quite as consistent of a rain as our Thursday. Showers will more or less pass through as a line of rain from west to east through the day.
Most locations should see a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow, but it won't be quite as prolonged and we should start to dry out toward Friday night football. We can't completely rule out a shower at the moment, but we should be moving in the right direction by then.
Severe weather is not expected, but the strongest storms could contain some good downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Rainfall totals between Thursday and Friday will most likely fall between 0.50-1", with a few locally higher totals possible.
Temperatures will start very mild on Friday in the 60s, but by the evening drive we will likely be seeing more 40s move back into the region, cooling down pretty quickly during the second half of the day.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
