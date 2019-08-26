Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and had a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather.
While it would be nice to keep that going today, it appears some changes will be on the way as we head into this evening as rain returns to the forecast. That may not be a great thing for evening plans outdoors, but it's no secret at this point that we could use the rain.
We break it down below.
Today & Tonight
We got through the first part of the day dry. Rain and even a few thunderstorms will make a return later this afternoon.
With that in mind, temperatures are expected to warm up into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon and while it may be a bit more elevated than the weekend, humidity values shouldn't be too extreme.
Southeasterly winds around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour will allow for the possibility of lakeshore flooding as well as the risk for rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions. Because of that risk, we have Lakeshore Flood Advisories and Beach Hazard Statements in place today.
Rain will begin to move into our southwestern zones toward US-127 around 3-5 PM this afternoon and shower coverage will expand over the area through the evening. If you have outdoor plans tonight, it will be wise to check in with the radar the hours progress later today.
Once these showers arrive, the chances will continue through the overnight and into Tuesday morning.
With the persistence, we should be able to achieve some much-needed rainfall totals, generally between 0.25" to 0.75" through Tuesday morning. There could be some locally higher amounts where any thunderstorms repeat over the same area.
The rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 60s overnight into Tuesday morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
