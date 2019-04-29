Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a great Monday ahead.
After a gorgeous Sunday, things will be taking a turn this week as rain chances return to the forecast just about every day. While Monday's commute will start dry, it won't be a bad idea to grab the umbrella as you head out the door.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Bay County until 10 PM tonight.
Today & Tonight
Plenty of dry air in place from our beautiful day yesterday will take some time to overcome before we can support showers around our region, so we should stay fairly dry through about 9 AM or so.
Rain will eventually win out though and once it does, it will be with us for awhile, including your evening drive tonight.
We'll have plenty of cloud cover to go along with the rain, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s for the most part today. An easterly breeze will keep things cooler in the Thumb and along the lakeshore.
With that persistent easterly breeze, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for Bay County until 10 PM tonight with the possibility of beach erosion and lakeshore flooding.
Showers will start to wind down gradually as we hit the evening hours and once they end, we'll be dry through the overnight. Rainfall totals between 0.10 and 0.50" look like a reasonable range today.
Overnight lows will fall into the 30s again tonight.
