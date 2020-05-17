Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
While the first half of the weekend featured some sunshine and stayed dry, rain is expected to return to end out the weekend.
Here's the forecast!
Weather Alerts
Flood Watches are in effect for all of Mid-Michigan throughout Monday evening. Get the latest on your location here.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for Bay, Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties until Tuesday afternoon. Get the latest information on your location here.
Today & Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will hit us in waves, producing heavy downpours and gusty winds at times. Better chances come into the afternoon and evening hours.
Severe weather is not expected, but you'll want to remain weather aware all the same!
Highs will remain cooler, with persistent east winds limiting us near 60, and 50s near Lake Huron.
Expect rainy conditions to last throughout the evening hours and into the overnight hours.
Flooding concerns will be an issue overnight into Monday. Several inches of rain are expected from this system when all is said and done. A general 1-3" will be the consensus. Locally higher amounts are possible where any moderate to heavy pockets of rain set up over the same area for an extended period of time..
Be sure to make sure you have a good working sump pump, clear any debris from nearby drains. Be aware of ponding on the roadways while driving.
Low lying areas will be more prone to flood first. Remember to never drive over a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown. Always find an alternate route.
This is a rough estimate of rainfall totals into Tuesday afternoon.
Lows Sunday night will dip back down into the upper 40s.
Next Week
Showers will again be possible throughout the day on Monday.
Some showers will be possible to linger into Tuesday. The system that is expected to produce a soaking rain starting Sunday will be taking its time to move east and away from Mid-Michigan due to the placement of Tropical Storm Arthur in the Atlantic.
We finally look to dry out by mid-week with better chances for some more rays of sunshine.
Temperatures will hold in the 50s and 60s early next week. We look to make a run back towards the 70s from Thursday and beyond. Stay tuned!
