Rain makes its return, and it's bringing some colder air with it!
Tonight
As low pressure approaches, along with its attendant cold front, showers will pick up in frequency and intensity tonight. The best timing for the most widespread rain looks to be after midnight. Depending on how much instability/fuel there is, a few rumbles of thunder are also looking possible. Be prepared for some wet weather heading out on Thursday morning!
Lows tonight will settle into the middle 50s, but upper 40s north. This puts Mid-Michigan between 10 to 15 degrees above normal with overnight lows tonight. We'll also have a south wind from 5 to 10 mph just ahead of the cold front.
Thursday
Showers will be around for the morning commute on Thursday, but beyond some scattered downpours, we don't expect major issues outside of any wet roads.
Highs on Thursday will be much cooler with the clouds and showers through the day, with 50s to the north and low to middle 60s to the south.
Showers won't be quite to leave either, with continued chances right through the early evening hours before the cold front clears the area. Rainfall totals by the end of the event should run between 0.25 and 0.75" for most of the area.
Behind that front, we'll see some clearing and combined with the cooler air moving in, we're in for a big cool down into evening. It's possible some of our northern areas could be in the 40s by dinnertime.
Lows Friday night will settle in the 30s and low 40s, with a continued stretch of cooler air looking like it'll be here to stay into next week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.