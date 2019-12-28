Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday week and we welcome you to the weekend!
This week featured above average temperatures, even record breaking heat on Thursday.
We do feature precipitation chances especially into the second half of the weekend and next week.
Check it out!
Tonight
We've had a few reports of some haze, an light drizzle across the region earlier this afternoon. This precipitation has been working through plenty of dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Reasons why we've stayed mainly dry today.
Going forward, clouds will continue to increase during the evening hours, and if you have any plans gong into tonight, make sure to grab the rain gear. We are expecting the bulk of the rain to arrive by this evening, overnight, and into Sunday.
The small chance will be there for some freezing drizzle/rain to develop overnight with temperatures near freezing overnight. Better chances remain farther north. With ground temperatures above freezing, bridges and overpasses will be the worst to see any icy spots into Sunday morning.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the low to mid 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southeast around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Sunday
Periods of rain will be possible throughout the entire day. The first round more so for the morning and early afternoon. Another round looks to arrive into the evening and overnight into Monday.
We may have a brief break from the rain into the late afternoon. The "dry slot" from the system will look to bring a brief break from the steady rain. Still some drizzle is expected with clouds holding steady.
A few rumbles of thunder farther south will be on the table throughout the day. Again into the evening. Some weak instability expected will be responsible for this.
Rainfall amounts Sunday and Monday look to land from .75 to around 2" on the higher end.
<< Rain Totals >>
Highs will be warmer once again, back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Some areas north of the Tri-Cities may only make it to the low to mid 40s due to a warm front stalling just to the south.
More rain is expected overnight into Monday morning.
Lows will only fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will begin to pick up more into Monday.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.