Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
We have a busy forecast going into the new week with more rain chances and stronger winds returning.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES in effect for BAY, HURON, SANILAC, and TUSCOLA Counties from 4:00 AM Monday until 8:00 AM Tuesday.
Get the latest information on your area right here!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
Clouds will keep moving in from the south and west going into the evening and overnight hours.
Showers will also continue to fill in from the south to the north going throughout the rest of your Sunday. Folks north of the Bay will have better chances for showers to move in past midnight.
Lows tonight will be a touch warmer compared to Saturday night; low to mid 40s. Still could have some 30s north of the Bay. While the air will be saturated, stronger winds will prevent any widespread fog to develop for Monday morning.
Monday - Tuesday
The rain continues for the majority of Monday in a numerous to widespread fashion, but still lighter overall the farther north you go.
Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain at times will be possible going throughout the day. This could lead to some low-lying flooding and ponding on the roads. Best chance for this will be farther south.
Highs Monday only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.
Winds will also be another topic of discussion. Stronger from the NE around 10-20 mph sustained. Gusts could reach near 30+ mph at times. This is posing the chance for some shoreline flooding near and along the lakeshore.
Showers will begin to decrease in coverage and intensity going later into the evening and overnight hours as our system moves east going into Tuesday.
Lows Monday night will stay chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Areas near the Thumb could be a touch warmer in the low 40s due to more cloud cover hanging out overnight.
Most of our rain comes to an end by Tuesday. However, areas east into the Thumb could still have a few lingering lake-effect showers for the morning due to northerly winds. We all should start to dry out going into Tuesday afternoon.
Rainfall Amounts
Rain totals when the rain fully departs will be higher south along the I-69 corridor and less farther north of the Bay.
Up to 0.50" is possible north, with between 0.50" to 1.5" across the center of the viewing area and south. That said, locally higher amounts can't be ruled out near and south of I-69 approaching 2" when all is said and done.
Be sure that your sump pump is still in good working order, along with clearing any nearby drains and gutters for proper runoff.
Like always, stay tuned for any updates to this forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
