Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week and enjoyed the sunshine. Now it's time for rain plus mild air to return for the second half of the work week.
We break down your forecast below.
Tonight
Through the evening hours our sky should remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, but that will be short-lived because clouds will start to build in overnight ahead of our next disturbance. Eventually, rain showers will follow as we get into the early morning hours on Wednesday.
With the clouds and showers moving in, overnight lows should be in the 30s for most locations, giving us a mild start to the midweek period.
While a small window of a wintry mix is possible in some locations tonight and into Wednesday morning, we expect the impacts on area roads to be minimal, but still give yourself extra time for your Wednesday travels.
Wednesday
Starting your day on Wednesday expect periods of rain showers. Make sure to grab the umbrella. Temperatures in the morning will start in the 30s and we will climb into the middle and lower 40s during the afternoon.
Rain showers will be the theme as we go through the day and night Wednesday. On Wednesday night expect overnight low temperatures to dip in the lower 40s, with the rain showers continuing for Thursday.
