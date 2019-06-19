Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and had a chance to enjoy that beautiful day yesterday.
Unfortunately, that sunshine has ended today and rain showers are back into the forecast.
To keep an eye on the rain, check out our Interactive Radar.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Bay county is under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 10 PM Thursday. For more information, click here to go to our weather alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
Scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will be expected this evening. Otherwise we will be under mostly cloudy skies.
Those showers will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours, but with the scattered coverage, we don't expect the rain to be constant in any one area. Some locations may even get lucky and avoid the rain all together.
Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with 50s expected once again as we head towards the Thursday morning commute.
