Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan ... Merry Christmas Eve! Warmer temperatures and some light rain showers and drizzle are coming into the fold around Mid-Michigan.
Weather Alerts
DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON Counties.
Tonight
Light rain and drizzle will pick up in frequency tonight, especially farther south in the viewing area. This rain, paired with milder temperatures, will continue to melt any snow and ice out there. Expect to have wet roads, possibly some standing water in low-lying areas with the rain and snow melting all at once. Areas of fog will also be seen with all of the added moisture in the atmosphere from the melting snowpack.
Rainfall accumulations are looking minimal, only around 0.10" with a few locally higher totals possible along I-69.
Lows will actually stay quite steady, holding around the lower 40s through the night.
Christmas Day
Showers will wind down eventually on Saturday, but there's a chance a disturbance to our south will keep showers in play through the first half of Christmas Day. The best chances for this will be in areas around I-69, but some of those rain showers may reach as far north as the Tri-Cities and Thumb. Areas north of there should see a minimal chance.
Highs on Saturday will be achieved during the morning hours and while it won't be a steep drop, we'll fall off into the middle 30s for the afternoon hours.
We should dry out Christmas evening and into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the 20s Saturday night.
Rainfall totals between Friday & Saturday should total 0.25" or less, with many areas struggling to even reach 0.10".
Sunday
The last day of the weekend is expected to be the brightest day of the weekend, but the trade off is it will be the coolest day of the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be back in the seasonable 30s.
Skies on Sunday will feature some sunshine, especially in the morning, before clouds gradually return in the afternoon and evening.
Overnight into Monday morning, our next system returns, bringing rain, snow and potentially some mixed precipitation, including freezing rain. We'll keep our eyes on this as we get closer, as it's tough to be specific with that mix highly dependent on temperatures.
