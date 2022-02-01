Good Tuesday evening! We hope you've enjoyed the brief warm up out there today. Things will be changing quickly as we go into tonight.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the winter weather set to follow tonight's plain old rain showers. For a complete list of alerts, head to our Weather Alerts page.
School Closings are also coming in already for tomorrow, so check out our Closings page.
This Evening & Overnight
Rain showers should pass through this evening without any issue with temperatures remaining well above freezing prior to midnight. Anything leftover overnight will gradually changeover to snow.
Track any rain showers before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
Highs for Wednesday will likely be achieved at midnight as temperatures fall into the 20s for the morning commute and keep falling through the day. Plan for mostly 20s by Wednesday's commute.
Wednesday & Thursday
Snow only expands in coverage as the day goes along on Wednesday and is expected to be at its most consistent and heaviest from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Snowfall rates between 0.50 and 1" per hour are possible.
As temperatures continue to drop through the day, snow will continue sticking to the roads, so plan for messy road conditions right into the afternoon bus stops (if in session) and evening drive. Temperatures will be a mix of teens and 20s by the drive home.
Wind gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour out of the north will have a chance to reduce visibility and blow the snow around.
Snow is expected to continue through the evening hours, gradually ending from northwest to southeast into the overnight hours and Thursday morning.
Snow is still possible in the southern parts of the TV5 viewing area (Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawassee) and southward toward Detroit, but most of our region will be done before the Thursday morning drive.
As far as accumulations go, the heaviest areas in the warning zone are expected to pick up between 8-12" of snow, with a general 4-8" in the advisory area. There will be a sharp cutoff north of the advisory area, to hardly anything in counties like Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties.
Snow will start slightly wet/normal before becoming more fluffy and light as the event goes along. Even so, be sure to take plenty of breaks when shoveling and try to stay ahead of the snow as best you can.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
