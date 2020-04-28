Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a fantastic start to the week so far.
We hope you enjoyed the sunshine today because rain showers are on the way.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
While clouds continue to move in, around 8PM we are expecting our southwestern zones to start to encounter some rain shower activity.
Once the rain starts, we will see periods of rain showers overnight and throughout our Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible overnight.
Temperatures tonight will be very mild. Temperatures will only fall into the 50s for overnight lows.
Stay warm, everyone!
