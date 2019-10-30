Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope you are ready for Halloween tomorrow.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Track the rain with our Interactive Radar.
Going through the evening, just like earlier today expect scattered showers to continue to roll across the region. Temperatures this evening will continue to drop through the 40s and 30s.
We already have a cool air mass, so tonight it's possible some of our showers will become a wintry mix or even changeover to snow. Accumulations won't be completely out of the question, but should remain minor and mainly on grassy surfaces.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 30s.
Halloween
As temperatures slightly warm through the day Thursday, any areas that see a mix or snow overnight should transition back over to rain for most of the day.
High temperatures will be cool once again, climbing into the lower and middle 40s.
As we get closer to Trick-or-Treat time and colder air starts to filter into the region, we'll start making the switch to a rain/snow mix, and eventually snow heading into our Thursday night.
In addition to the precipitation, expect winds to be on the gusty side for our Thursday, which will likely make temperatures feel like the 20s and lower 30s during any Halloween festivities. Make sure everyone is dressed appropriately!
The relatively warm ground will certainly play a role, bust still some minor snow accumulations of an inch or two won't be completely out of the question on Halloween night. We'll keep you updated.
Snow should gradually fade Friday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
