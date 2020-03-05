Happy Thursday! We hope you have had a great week so far and we wish you a great finish to this work-week. We are very close to the weekend!
Today rain and snow appeared across the region, and tonight we will hold onto the precipitation chance. As always, if your area receives any snow or rain please be careful because roads could be slick.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
The rain and snow will continue this evening. As temperatures are in the 40s for most during the early evening hours, the main precipitation type, at this time frame, will be rain. However, a few areas of mixing will be possible especially for our northern counties.
Later this evening temperatures will gradually drop through the 30s landing in the upper 20s and lower 30s for overnight lows. At this point the precipitation type should transition over to snow showers.
It will stay breezy tonight with a southeast wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
Friday
Friday morning we will have a chance for lingering snow showers, clearing and drying out during the afternoon hours. Temperatures Friday will be a little cooler in the middle and upper 30s. It will be another windy day on Friday. Winds could gusts towards 30 mph at times. With that said, temperatures will feel much cooler as you walk out the door.
If your area does experience rain and snow shower activity watch out for slick roads. Snow accumulations Thursday into Friday morning, if any at all, will remain minor. Possibly 1" to 2" across our northern zones along with the Thumb. Anywhere else, we are looking at 1" or less.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
