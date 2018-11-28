Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
Our weather got significantly quieter for Tuesday and that has fortunately lasted throughout our Wednesday too. While the lull in the active weather pattern is nice, it can't last forever. Precipitation chances return going towards the weekend with a very minor warm up.
We explain below!
Tonight
This quiet weather pattern looks to take us throughout the rest of your Wednesday into tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will be theme but no rain or snow will be expected.
Temperatures tonight will be getting cold once again, falling throughout the 20s. The good news is with lighter winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, wind chills won't be as much of a threat.
We should stay quiet overnight as well, with skies generally staying mostly cloudy. Lows are expected to stay in the 20s, but a few of our coldest spots may drop into the teens.
Thursday
No problems look to greet us throughout the morning commute, clouds will continue to win out and dominate out skies but we look to start off on a dry note.
Temperatures will be starting off in the 20s. High temperatures going into the afternoon will top off back into the low 30s for most. Winds will continue to stay on the lighter side out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Snow showers and a wintry mix for some will move into the area for the afternoon and evening. Any accumulations from this system will be very minor. A trace to upwards of an inch of snow will look to be possible in some localized areas.
Low into Thursday night will drop down into the upper 20s.
To see when an slight warm up and rain returns, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.