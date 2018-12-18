Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope today is just as great. Christmas is now just one week away! Can you believe it?..
It's definitely been nice to see the sun move back into the picture at times these past few days. But enjoy it while it's here. Clouds move back in overnight out ahead of our next system arriving by late week.
We explain below!
Tonight
We'll stay dry this evening and overnight, with partly cloudy sky conditions late tonight. Cloud cover will eventually begin to work back into the region going into Wednesday morning and beyond.
Temperatures will be falling from the 30s into the 20s this evening and overnight. Overnight lows settle into the upper 20s tonight with wind chills feeling more like the low 20s and even teens in some areas.
Wednesday
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the entire day on Wednesday until skies become mostly cloudy especially for the second half of the day. Good news is we look to squeeze out one more day of staying dry.
Temperature will be reaching quite above average compared to what we've been use to these past few weeks. Expect high temperatures to reach into the low 40s with southwest winds around 5-10 mph. Average highs for this time of year are in the low 30s.
With Christmas fast approaching, many people want to know if we will experience a white Christmas. Check out our latest thoughts HERE.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.