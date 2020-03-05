Good Thursday morning! Welcome to the second half of the workweek. Your weekend is just around the corner!
It was a pleasant Wednesday around Mid-Michigan with a good amount of sunshine between the clouds and above-average temperatures hanging out for another day. More of the same is on the way temperature wise for Thursday, but chances for wet weather return briefly.
Once we get past those chances, however, the weekend will be worth the wait!
Today & Tonight
Skies remain fairly clear this morning, allowing for a smooth morning drive. Temperatures have dropped into the teens and 20s with minimal cloud cover overhead and winds are pretty light, so you may have a frosty windshield to deal with if you park outside.
Dry weather should carry us through the first part of the day, but clouds will be on the increase quickly this morning, trending mostly cloudy by your lunch hour.
Despite this, a southerly wind flow should allow for highs well into the 40s for most, with some upper 30s in the far north. That southerly wind will be around 10-15 miles per hour at its peak with gusts near 20-25 miles per hour.
Eventually, rain and snow showers will start to approach the area, arriving along US-127 around 3-4 PM this afternoon. Those showers will gradually move eastward through the evening hours, with the main line exiting to the east by 9-10 PM.
Once the main line passes through, showers become more scattered overnight into Friday morning. Any snow accumulations, if any at all, should remain pretty minor.
Lows tonight settle in the middle 20s to low 30s, so any wet spots on area roads may become slick where temperatures cool off sufficiently overnight.
Friday
Snow showers may linger through the morning hours but all signs point to things drying out in the afternoon, right in time for your Friday evening plans.
The big change on Friday will come in the temperature department with highs expected to remain in the 30s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be blustery at times, occasionally gusting to around 30-35 miles per hour from the north, which will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s to close out the workweek.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, but it's possible we may have a bit of clearing before the sun goes down tomorrow night. We'll keep our fingers crossed. Better clearing continues after sunset.
Lows Friday night will be in the teens to near 20.
Saturday & Sunday
Your weekend continues to look gorgeous with a mostly sunny Saturday to kick things off. Despite a chilly start, temperatures should rebound nicely into the lower and middle 40s for the afternoon hours.
Sunday will likely feature a few more clouds, but at this juncture it appears they're mostly high clouds which should allow for some sun.
High temperatures on Sunday should be very warm for the season with middle and upper 50s. It's not completely out of the question that some areas may reach 60 degrees. We'll keep our eyes on that.
Regardless, this is a weekend to take advantage of if you can.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
