Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had another great weekend.
While most of the weekend stayed dry, below average temperatures did stick around.
We trend slightly warmer into next week along with small chances for rain and snow showers returning.
Detailed forecast is below!
Tonight
Clouds have moved back into our skies this past afternoon. We look to stay mostly cloudy going into the rest of tonight.
If you're traveling to the west side of the state or in the western Upper Peninsula, you may have a chance for some isolated rain and/or snow showers.
All of Mid-Michigan looks to see the chance for a few isolated rain/snow showers into this evening and overnight into Monday.
Lows Sunday night will drop into the mid and upper 20s.
Monday
Some light mixed precipitation may linger into the early morning hours of Monday. At worst, this could cause some slick spots on the roads for the main morning commute.
Be aware especially on bridges and overpasses that freeze up first.
Chances for a few isolated rain and/or snow showers will stay in the forecast throughout the day. More of a nuisance than anything. Most look to get through the day dry with mostly cloudy skies dominating.
Highs will be back into the upper 30s for most. Some locations may break 40.
