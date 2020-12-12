Good Saturday evening/night! We hope you are having a wonderful weekend despite the messy weather for many.
Rain and snow has been the theme for much of the day. If you have things to get done inside, this would be the better time to do so.
Good news is we begin to slowly improve going into Sunday.
No major system on the horizon for next week.
Here's your latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Lakeshore Flood Advisories are currently in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties.
Get the latest information on your location here.
Wintry System Recap
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect until midnight tonight.
This is where we continue to expect the worst of the wintry weather and likely the worst road conditions to occur as this system begins to wrap up going into tonight. Also be aware of any more power outages in these locations due to the amounts of heavy, wet snow being observed.
Counties that have no advisory or warning should see minimal impacts from any wintry weather for the rest of this event.
Something to note; any untreated surfaces along with common prone areas like bridges and overpasses will have the likelihood to flash freeze has temperatures fall near or below freezing going into early Sunday morning.
Rain will be most prevalent from the Tri-Cities counties to the south and east, while snow will be the more consistent threat north of there. In the far northern areas, 6-10" of snow expected with locally higher amounts possible. Those totals will taper off to the south and east and as you get closer to the lakeshore.
Rainfall amounts will generally fall between 1-2", but totals in rain are expected to taper off slightly closer to Detroit.
Again, this is looking at overall rainfall and snowfall totals from this entire event when all is said and done.
Something else to note; this snow will be heavy and wet, so be sure to stay ahead of it if shoveling and take plenty of breaks or ask for help if needed. It's nicknamed "heart attack snow" for an unfortunate reason.. Be smart and stay safe!
On top of the wintry precipitation, winds will continue to cause some issues for folks living near the lakeshore. While the marine influence may have kept snowfall totals on the lower end, lakeshore flooding due to mainly northerly winds will continue into tonight.
These advisories are expected to run into early Sunday morning.
Tonight
Going throughout the rest of this evening, all of the precipitation from earlier today begins to tapers off by late tonight; past midnight. and we dry out into Sunday.
Lows settle into the 20s tonight going into Sunday morning.
Mentioned earlier in this story, slick travel will remain possible into Sunday morning with temperatures falling below freezing. Better chances for this to occur will be on bridges, overpasses, or just any untreated surface.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
