Good Friday morning! We hope you had a great week and hope the weekend is just as nice.
It's been a quiet few days and we've even seen some sunshine from time to time. But as we close out the workweek, our next round of winter weather is on the way, with some fresh snowfall accumulations possible through tomorrow morning.
Today & Tonight
Precipitation has been slow to start this morning, but eventually it will win out against some of the drier air in place from yesterday. Once it begins, it will likely start as rain or a rain/snow mix with plenty of mild temperatures (seasonably speaking) still hanging on this morning. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to low 40s as we start today.
Our warmest temperatures of the day will likely be this morning and they won't fall too far into the afternoon with middle 30s the most popular range through much of the day. Into the evening, we'll start seeing cooler air settle in a bit more. This event will hinge greatly on how fast that process occurs, as a slower cool down could cut into snowfall totals, while a faster transition could bump totals up.
The way it stands now, we expect most areas to changeover to just snow into the afternoon hours, and the expectation is that snow will be the primary form of precipitation through the evening and overnight. It's worth noting, some mixing will remain possible in areas that may not cool down much.
Luckily, with temperatures taking their time cooling down, we should be in better shape on the roads than we normally would. Most slushy accumulations are expected to be on grassy surfaces. As always, still remain cautious on roads when appropriate.
Snowfall will also be spread out over the course of the day, so it won't be coming all at once.
Snowfall accumulations through Saturday 7 AM Saturday are expected to total 1-4" in areas around the Tri-Cities and northward, with 2" or less in areas to the south and east. The higher totals near 3-4" would be expected north of the US-10 corridor and away from the Lake Huron shoreline.
Scattered snow will remain possible overnight, but with much less coverage than today. Overnight lows will settle into the 20s and low 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.