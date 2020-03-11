Good Wednesday morning! You made it to the halfway point in the workweek. We hope it's been a great week so far.
After some rain to start the day, it turned out to be a beautiful afternoon as expected on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, albeit a little cooler than we were over the weekend and on Monday.
As for today, our next disturbance is getting set to pass through this morning and this one will bring some snowflakes with it as it moves through the region.
Today & Tonight
It's been quiet much of the night in Mid-Michigan but clouds have been on the increase over the last several hours. Precipitation is just starting along the Lake Michigan shoreline as of 4 AM, and will spread eastward over the course of the morning.
With temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s this morning, snow is a plausible scenario as this system passes us by and a few slick spots on area roads won't be out of the question either.
Accumulations shouldn't add up to much, if any at all, with totals around 1/2 to 1" being the high end, and most areas not even getting that much.
As we see temperatures warm through the morning, some rain will likely mix in at times which should help limit any accumulations as well. This system is expected to make its exit around or shortly after lunchtime.
Clouds likely won't be quite as quick to leave which should cap our temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s this afternoon. Expect those mostly cloudy skies to linger through this evening.
Skies may break up a bit briefly overnight, but don't expect any substantial clearing. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
