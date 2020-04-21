Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
After sunshine earlier in the day, clouds have now taken over and that is leading to some rain and snow showers.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Rain and snow showers will start to really develop and impact us this evening and onward. We will hold onto the chance for showers overnight and into our Thursday. Temperatures this evening, will hover in the lower 40s and 30s.
While some accumulation will be possible from this disturbance, it should remain fairly minor. However, still watch out for slick conditions and poor visibility at times if you do have to travel.
Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s with the showers and overcast skies. The winds tonight will also take a more easterly turn sustained at 5 to 15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.