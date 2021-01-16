Good morning Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.
Rain, snow, or a combination of the two; Mid-Michigan saw quite a bit of messy weather on Friday.
While things are overall looking better for the weekend, chances for a few rain/snow showers will be in the forecast.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
Reduced visibility with fog and freezing fog as many temperatures remain below freezing this morning will allow for some slick spots on any untreated surfaces.
The area of low pressure (storm system) will continue to track slowly east keeping us close enough to see a few rain or snow showers develop periodically throughout today.
Outside of the chance for some rain and snow showers, more clouds than sun will be the story for another day. Highs will remain above average in the mid 30s.
Isolated snow showers will remain possible into this evening and tonight, with skies remaining mostly cloudy.
Expect lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday
More of the same setup will be likely going into the second half of the weekend.
More clouds than sun along with small chances for some snow showers along with a little but of mixing where temperatures reach just above freezing.
Highs for Sunday will reach back into the low and mid 30s.
Another small disturbance will give better chances for some snow showers to develop into the evening and overnight hours.
Chances for some light accumulations won't be out of the question to wrap up the weekend. Better chances south of the Tri-Cities.
Lows Sunday night drop back into the mid 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
