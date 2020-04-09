If you didn't quite master the windswept look on Thursday, you'll get another chance to give it a try on Friday.
Overnight
Lingering snow showers will come to an end after midnight, but don't expect the strong winds to go anywhere just yet. Skies will begin to clear a bit overnight as well, but we'll still call it partly to mostly cloudy overall.
Low temperatures will come to a stop right around 30 degrees, but it will feel more like the 20s. You can thank the WNW wind at 15-25 mph for that.
Friday
With a potent low pressure system east of Lake Huron, and an approaching strong high pressure system to our west, we'll remain stuck in the wind tunnel on Friday. Fortunately, we'll lose some of the lingering instability of the low, and will get a better helping of sunshine as a result. Still, expect some scattered clouds throughout the day.
Even with the added sun, we won't see much of a bump in temperatures. Highs will remain stuck in the low 40s, as NW winds continue to howl away at 15-25 mph.
Partly cloudy skies will remain in place on Friday night, with winds finally beginning to ease up. It will be a cold night though, with most lows fall into the middle and upper 20s.
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
