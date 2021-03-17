Wednesday saw Winter and Spring fighting it out for control of our weather. Folks south of Saginaw Bay saw sunshine and temperatures in the 50s, while folks to the north dealt with rain and snow showers, along with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Heading into Thursday, we'll shift our focus to another round of strong winds.
Tonight
Rain and snow showers that favored areas north of Saginaw Bay on Wednesday will begin to track slowly southeast tonight. That means anyone who stayed dry and mild will see things take a soggier turn overnight and into Thursday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected from any of the wintry weather that mixes in, but you should still expect some slick road conditions if traveling overnight and early Thursday morning.
Low temperatures will dip toward the low 30s tonight, with a NNE wind starting to pick up to around 5-15 mph. Those overnight winds will be tame compared to where things go on Thursday.
Thursday
Leftover showers, some possibly still mixed with some snow will make a quick exit south of the region early Thursday morning. While there may be some lingering wet spots, a good majority of us will see a dry ride in to work. A powerful low pressure system will track out of the central Plains and across the Ohio Valley, pulling the wet weather south of our area, but kicking northeasterly winds into high gear.
By midday, sustained northeasterly winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. Heading into the afternoon, we'll see them pick up a little more to 25-35 mph sustained, gusting to 50 mph or more at times. Take some time tonight or early Thursday to secure any loose objects around your home, and be prepared for the possibility of power outages. Residents along the Lake Huron shoreline, particularly from Bay to Sanilac Counties should also be on alert for flooding and high waves due to the strong onshore winds.
Skies will begin to clear on Thursday afternoon, allowing for some increasing sunshine during the second half of the day. Skies will remain clear throughout Thursday night as well, as high pressure begins to settle in from the northwest. Winds will ease slightly, but will maintain speeds of 15-25 mph throughout the night with gusts up to 35 mph. With lows headed into the mid 20s, you can bank on wind chills in the teens and possibly single-digits.
Stay warm, everyone!
