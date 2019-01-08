Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
After a wintry mess on Monday, more rain and snow appeared for our region Tuesday. A steadier round of rain and snow showers will be passing through later this afternoon and evening.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Temperatures have been mild today, ranging from the middle 30s in our northern counties to upper 30s and lower 40s elsewhere. This lead to rain showers, some snow showers and misty conditions.
Now that temperatures are falling this evening, the rain showers will transition over to snow showers.
Accumulations, if any, should remain minor in most areas (under 1.0"). There could be a few spots here and there that reach toward an inch.
Snow showers should wind down toward the midnight hour, with only isolated chances overnight. Lows should settle into the middle 20s tonight.
Visibility is also poor, so make sure to reduce your speed and as always give yourself some extra time as some roads may be slick.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
