Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope your were able to enjoy the weekend.
We dealt with several types of precipitation over the weekend. More of a nuisance than anything.
Temperatures look to remain slightly above average into next week.
Check it out!
Weather Alerts
Always stay up to date on the latest alerts for you area here.
Tonight
The area of Low pressure that have produced rain & snow showers over the weekend will continue to depart east throughout the evening.
Some rain & snow showers along with some (freezing) drizzle will be likely this evening. Any precipitation chances begin to wrap up into the early overnight hours.
Lows tonight will be falling near freezing again; 32°. Some slick spots will be likely in areas that reach below freezing into Monday. Elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses will be most vulnerable.
Stay safe driving out on the roads!
Monday
Precipitation chances will be slim to zero throughout the day. Best chances for any snow showers will be early on Monday morning lingering from the system over the weekend.
Clouds look to be stubborn once again. Mostly cloudy skies will last for the majority of the day. A break or two in the clouds look to be the best case scenario.
Temperatures will be fairly similar to what we experienced over the weekend. Highs back into the mid 30s.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
