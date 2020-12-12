Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead despite the messy weather on Saturday.
Rain and snow are already off to a fast start this morning and will continue much of the day. If you have things to get done inside, today would be the day to get those things done.
Today & Tonight
Details on our storm system have become much more clear over the last 24 hours, with a rain and snow split expected around the area today. Those to the north and west will see the worst of the winter-like conditions, will those to the south and east see a consistent early winter cold rainfall.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories highlight where we expect the worst of the winter weather and likely the worst road conditions. Counties that have no advisory or warning should see minimal impacts from winter weather.
The Winter Storm Severity Index, which measures the scale of impacts such as power outages, road conditions, from limited (minor inconvenience) to extreme (major disruption), shows parts of the area could see moderate to major impact. This suggests some disruption to daily life (power outages, slick roads, etc.)
Rain will be most prevalent from the Tri-Cities counties to the south and east, while snow will be the more consistent threat north of there. In the far northern areas, 6-10" of snow expected with locally higher amounts possible. Those totals will taper off to the south and east and as you get closer to the lakeshore.
If you're close to a cut off of one zone, such as Mount Pleasant, be prepared for different results if the system shifts a bit at the last minute.
Rainfall amounts will generally fall between 1-2", but totals in rain are expected to taper off slightly closer to Detroit, so we may see some slightly lower totals in parts of Sanilac and Lapeer counties.
High temperatures will follow that trend, with 40s from to the south and east and 30s to the north, with wind chills staying colder than those temperatures all day.
This snow will be heavy and wet, so be sure to stay ahead of it if shoveling or clearing snow, and take plenty of breaks or ask for help if needed. It's nicknamed "heart attack snow" for a reason.
Winds will be out of the northeast this morning before becoming a bit variable this afternoon, gradually turning to a northwesterly direction late tonight. Those winds are expected to be sustained around 10-20 miles per hour and gust near 30 miles per hour at times.
That northeasterly wind could contribute to lakeshore flooding and with that in mind, Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued from Bay County to the north.
As the area of low pressure pulls away to the northeast this evening, snow may briefly come down in areas around the Tri-Cities and Thumb as colder air moves in, but accumulations (if any) would be very minor. All precipitation tapers off late tonight and we dry out into Sunday.
Overnight lows settle into the 20s tonight, so slick travel will remain possible into Sunday morning, even in areas that see mostly rain as some of that could freeze late tonight.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
