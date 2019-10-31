Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful second half. Happy Halloween, by the way!
Our forecast will certainly be more of a trick rather than a treat this year as we get set to deal with another round of rain today, along with the first flakes of the season in many areas. If that weren't enough, our wind will be picking up quite a bit as well, giving us some cold wind chills during any Halloween festivities.
Today & Tonight
Rain and mix will be around as soon as the morning commute for parts of the area and even if you manage to stay dry for the drive into work, prepare to run into rain and snow at some point today as coverage will expand through the course of the day.
Most will see rain to start the day, but areas farther to the north and west toward US-127 may see a bit of mix or snow this morning.
Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s this morning and will remain fairly steady or even fall through the day. Most of us will be in the 30s and low 40s by dinnertime tonight.
Winds will be picking up through the day, becoming sustained out of the northeast around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts to around 25 to 30 miles per hour this afternoon. That won't be the peak however, as winds pick up even more this evening with gusts potentially topping 40 miles per hour. Winds this evening will gradually turn to the northwest.
Wind advisories have been issued from 7 PM tonight through 4 AM on Friday morning to account for this. It's also worth noting that these winds will lead to wind chills could be in the 20s for trick or treating tonight. Lakeshore flooding possibilities also can't be ignored.
As we move into the evening, rain will gradually turn to snow from west to east. While ground temperatures most certainly will play a role, snow may still come down heavy enough at times to coat the roads here and there. We should be able to handle this amount of snow, but with it being the first of the year, make sure to be smart out there.
Snowfall amounts should be minor with some areas picking up an inch or two, with the highest amounts potentially reaching 3 inches. The best chance for those higher totals would be north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Keep in mind, that amount of snow may fall but with melting and compaction, it may not look like that on the ground when all is said and done.
Snow should taper off into the overnight period and we expect a mostly dry morning commute. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and 30s, so keep an eye out for a few slick spots Friday morning, especially on elevated road surfaces.
