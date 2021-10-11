Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a smooth transition back to work and back to school this week.
We'll keeping an eye on our next chance for rain & t-storms which returns late tonight.
Temperatures take a dive by the end of the week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Monday)
After staring the day with plenty of sunshine, expect a gradual increase in cloud cover going into evening hours as a storm system to our southwest slowly approaches.
Although we're keeping an eye on storm chances today, the latest trends are showing a much slower arrival to a cold frontal passage and thus many areas will stay dry until closer to, or even after, midnight.
As a result, our severe weather ingredients aren't quite as good as they otherwise would be. The Storm Prediction Center has trimmed much of Mid-Michigan out of the severe weather outlook Our greatest chance at this point in the forecast for a few strong storms will be concentrated west near and along US 127 for our viewing area.
It's worth acknowledging that storms don't always follow severe weather risk areas, so we'll keep our eyes on this as usual. However, this is a better outlook than earlier indications. If storms do become strong, wind and hail would be the main threats, along with downpours.
Outside of scattered showers and storms, expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Tuesday
Scattered showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through much of the day on Tuesday. Although our cold front will pass by during the first half of the day, some wrap-around showers spinning around the backside of our area of low pressure should keep spotty showers in the forecast for the afternoon and evening.
With mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, we should see a cooler day compared to Monday, with highs only expected to be in the mid 60s to near 70.
Showers should come to an end into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with clearing skies expected into the Wednesday morning commute.
Lows Tuesday night will drop back into the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
