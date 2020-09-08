Hello Mid-Michigan and happy Tuesday! Rain showers have returned early this morning and will stick around throughout the day.
Temperatures today will feel more like Fall, plus it will be breezy once again today.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 PM Wednesday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA
Today & Tonight
Rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will continue to move through the region today. This morning, the rain has been more heavy and steady and we are expecting it to gently taper off becoming more scattered during the afternoon and evening hours.
Even if you don't have the rain in your area it will be gloomy with clouds. You are going to need to keep the umbrella nearby today. In addition, a jacket may also be needed for you as temperatures are below average today.
Winds will be from the northeast sustained at 10 to 20 mph. Keeping a chill in the air, plus we have to watch out for beach erosion and inland flooding. A Lakeshore flood advisory has been issued for parts of Mid-Michigan to account for this.
High temperatures today will run in the upper 50s to lower 60s with temperatures tonight dropping into the middle 50s for overnight lows with a chance for rain.
Temperatures will recover closer to average this weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
