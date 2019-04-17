We wanted Spring, and we're definitely getting it. Granted, it's packing more rain that we may have wanted, but at least we've put the wintry weather behind us. April showers will continue with a few storms, so just think of all the May flowers we're going to have.
Overnight
Wednesday evening's widespread rain and thunderstorms have moved on, but the atmosphere will remain unstable enough to support occasional pop-ups overnight. Additionally, a line of showers and thunderstorms associated with an approaching area of low pressure will sweep in from across Lake Michigan during the overnight period. These will bring another round of heavy downpours with them, and may jostle you out of bed with a few more rumbles of thunder.
Temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s will begin to rise as a warm front lifts northward across the state. By daybreak, many of us will be in the low to mid 50s to around 60! Winds will shift south at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts at times.
Thursday
Low pressure will continue to track across Lake Michigan and over the northern Mitten on Thursday. The first half of the day will feature cloudy skies with continued hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. If you don't encounter any rain directly on the morning drive, you'll likely see wet roads at the very least. Don't forget your umbrella because you will be needing it in the afternoon.
Showers will become more widespread beginning around lunchtime, and will become heavier with thunderstorms through the evening commute. Severe weather is not expected, but the thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with more heavy downpours.
Also, with warm air continuing to pour into the region ahead of the storms, temperatures will find their way into low and mid 60s for many of us on Thursday. That warmth will be rolling in on SSW winds at 15-25 mph, but gusts could approach 30 mph at times.
Showers and thunderstorms will taper off on Thursday evening, but some leftover activity could continue on and off throughout the night. Temps will begin to take a cooler turn, falling into the low 40s by Friday morning.
